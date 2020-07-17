Breaking: NASC names new NASS clerk amidst outgoing mgt protest

Ojo Olatunde has been named as the acting clerk of the National Assembly (NASS).

Olatunde replaces embattled M.A Sani-Omolori, the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has just announced.

The commission, in a statement signed by its executive chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, stated that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting where the appointment of some senior management staff for the service was approved.

According to the commission, Bala Yabani Mohammed, was appointed as acting deputy clerk of the National Assembly just as Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan was named acting clerk Senate.

However, Patrick Giwa is to remain as the Clerk to the House of Representatives till his retirement in November 2020.

The statement added that all appointments were with immediate effect .

The statement was signed by

Related

No tags for this post.