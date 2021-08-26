Breaking: NBC queries Channels TV over Ortom’s interview, 2 presenters ‘whisked away’

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has reportedly queried Channels TV over controversial live interview it conducted with the incumbent Benue state governor Samuel Ortom on its breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Aside the query, there are reports that the nchors of the popular Sunrise programme. Chambalain Uso, and Kayode Okikiola were whisked away on Thursday by men, said to be operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The measures by the two government agencies, were reportedly over the interviews station had with governor Ortom during which he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting a Fulanisation agenda, and another guest, Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) who revealed that people who are high up in the current government are sponsors of Boko Haram.

The report quoted Uso, lead anchor and producer of the programme, as confirming the development via telephone to an online medium, NewsmakersNG, though he reportedly said he did not know yet where they were being taken to.

On the other hand the NBC in a letter entitled: Notice of Infraction, fired to the station dated August 24, 2021 and signed by its Director General, Balarabe Ilelah, is also querying the station over the “inciting, divisive and unfair comments” made by Ortom, on the same programme on Tuesday.

While the purported query letter is circulating online, operatives of DSS are yet to confirm the reported arrest of Channels presenters.