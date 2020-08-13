Breaking: NBC slams heavy fine on Nigeria Info over Mailafia’s comment

The National Broadcasting Commission (National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has hit popular radio station, Nigeria Info with N5m fine, days after a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailaifa, accused a northern governor of sponsoring Boko Haram.

A statement issued by the NBC on Thursday said, “The National Broadcasting Commission has noted with grave concern, the unprofessional conduct of Nigeria Info 99.3FM, Lagos, in the handling of the Programme, “Morning Cross Fire”, aired on August 10, 2020, between 8.30am and 9.00am.

“The station provided its platform for the guest, Dr. Mailafia Obadiah, to promote unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite to crime and lead to public disorder…”

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.