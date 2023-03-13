Breaking: NDLEA website crashes amidst recruitment exercise

Few days after announcing recruitment process, the website of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has crashed.



The application which was announced to begin on Sunday had huge numbers of applicants trooping to apply via the website that had since on Monday morning indicated “500 internal server errors”.



The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, confirmed that the website crashed due to glitches resulting from traffic on the website.



“The portal never crashed. There are glitches due to the huge number of applicants trying to access the platform simultaneously, but our technical team is resolving that before noon”, he stated.

