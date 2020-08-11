Breaking: NECO unveils guidelines, date for 2020 exam

The guidelines and date for the conduct of 2020 examination has been released for 2020 examinations by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

A press statement by the NECO Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Prof Godswill Obioma, on Tuesday, read, “NECO SSCE will take place on Monday 5th October 2020 to Wednesday November 18, 2020 while NECO NCEE for admission of JSS1 students into Federal Unity Colleges will hold on Saturday 17th October 2020.

“In addition, NECO has scheduled the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (re-sit) to take place on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th November 2020 for the prescribed relevant subjects.

“The BECE for JSS 3 students will start on August 24 and end on September 7.

“The National Business and Technical Examination Board examinations will start on September 21 and end on October 15.

“NECO has put in place special measures for its BECE, SSCE, and NCEE this year”, adding that “the measures will ensure appropriate standards and excellence before, during and after the examinations.”

