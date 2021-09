Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje early Sunday morning announced the appointment of the new emir of Gaya.

He is Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment on behalf of the Governor.

Ibrahim-Gaya was until his appointment the Ciroman Gaya.

Ibrahim-Gaya succeeded his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir who died at the age of 91 years after protracted illness.

Details loading…