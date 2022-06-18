Breaking: New Super Eagles coach storms Ilorin, to watch NPFL game

New Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, on Saturday arrived Ilorin, capital of Kwara state to watch one of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches between Kwara United and Sunshine stars of Akure on Sunday.

Peseiro few days ago led Super Eagles to Morocco where they thrashed Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in the day two of African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Portuguese handler also led Nigeria’s senior national men team to defeat stubborn Sierra Leone 2-1 in his first competitive match after he took over as coach.

The game was also a Nation’s Cup qualifier.

This season’s NPFL is winding down with four matches to go.

