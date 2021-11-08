Breaking: Newcastle appoint new coach

Newcastle United have appointed Eddie Howe to succeed Steve Bruce as the Premier League club’s head coach.

Howe, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2024, has not been in management since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 following relegation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us,” Howe told Newcastle’s website.

He takes over with Newcastle 19th in the table, five points from safety after 11 games.

Howe watched Newcastle’s 1-1 league draw at Brighton on Saturday from the stands.

“I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players,” he added.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

The Magpies had approached Villarreal manager Unai Emery to take over as their new boss, but the Spaniard turned them down.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said the club had been “incredibly impressed” by Howe through what had been a “rigorous recruitment process”.

She described Howe, whose first game in charge will be at home to Brentford on 20 November, as a “passionate” and “dynamic” coach.

He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here,” added Staveley.

Bruce left Newcastle by mutual consent on 20 October, just 13 days after the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed.

Graeme Jones has been in interim charge and the Tyneside club have drawn with Crystal Palace and Brighton as well as losing to Chelsea under him.

Howe took Bournemouth from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League, and kept the south coast club there for five seasons.

He will be familiar with Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie having managed the trio at Bournemouth.

‘A wise signing’

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live

They have a guy who knows the league, who knows what it is like in that position. He understands the league and what a big club Newcastle are and he will come back energised and it is a very wise signing.

Three players in there that worked with him at Bournemouth – not too sure how Fraser will react with his ending at Bournemouth, that could be an interesting handshake.q