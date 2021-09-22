Breaking: Newly appointed Emir is dead

The emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has died at the age of 93 after a protracted illness

Blueprint findings revealed that the monarch has been indisposed since his appointment as the new emir of Gaya following the creation of four additional emirates in Kano dtate by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The late Abdulkadir remained out of sight for the last few months, as he always sent a representative to hold brief for him at every function where the presence of emirs were needed.

As at the time of filing this report, his remains were yet to be committed to mother earth as people were left anxious waiting at his palace in Gaya to catch a glimpse of his corpse and the eventual performance of the funeral rites.

A serving presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has also confirmed his demise via his Facebook page on Wednesday.