Breaking: NFF officially appoints new Super Eagles coach, less than 2 weeks to AFCON 2021

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially appointed a foreign coach Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach.

Peseiro is a Portuguese.

This was disclosed in a communique issued on Wednesday evening after a virtual NFF executive committee meeting.

Part of the Communique reads, “After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr. However, the Committee resolved that Mr Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr Peseiro only playing the role of Observer. It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.

“The Executive Committee mandated the Technical and Development Committee as well as the NFF Secretariat to organise a friendly match for the Super Eagles when the team arrives in Garoua for the AFCON 2021, and also to arrange matches for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons in upcoming FIFA windows for international friendlies.

“The Executive Committee approved the Financial Statement of the Federation for the year 2021, as well as the proposed Budget of the sum of N13,089,022,180.00 for the year 2022.”