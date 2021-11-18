Breaking: NFF move to sack Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is most likely to get the axe any moment soon.

The decision to sack the Franco-German gaffer was reportedly taken after a company associated with the senior National team of Nigeria agreed to pay the termination clause in the contract of the coach.

According to sources at the nation’s football house, the Nigeria football Federation (NFF) have communicated the decision to the former Niger and Burkina Faso coach.

Already, the country’s football body has started the search for a new coach who will pilot the affairs of the team for the 2022 World Cup Play offs and also the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The German trainer has been in charge since August 2016 and led the team to a 3rd place in 2019 AFCON.

