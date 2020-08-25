Breaking: Nigeria, Africa declared polio-free

Nigeria and the entire African region under the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been officially declared polio-free by the independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC).

A statement by the ARCC Chairperson, Professor Rose Gana Fomban Leke, said: “Today is a historic day for Africa. The African Regional Certification Commission for Polio eradication (ARCC) is pleased to announce that the Region has successfully met the certification criteria for wild polio eradication, with no cases of the wild poliovirus reported in the Region for four years.

“The ARCC’s decision comes after an exhaustive, decades-long process of documentation and analysis of polio surveillance, immunization and laboratory capacity of the region’s 47 member states, which included conducting field verification visits to each country.”

