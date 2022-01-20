Breaking: Nigeria at crossroads – Abdulsalami

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), Thursday, said Nigeria is at the cross road

He then cautioned politicians to guild thier words and deeds ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar, who spoke in Abuja at the ongoing 19th Daily Trust Dialogue, also cautioned that 2022 is very crucial as the year preceeding the 2023 general elections and urged Nigerians to embrace peace at all cost.

While lamenting that the insecurity had shifted from the North East to the North West, said the proliferation of arms and poverty were responsible for the ugly development.

The former head of state, who is the chairman of the occasion, also called on the politicians to show statesmanship and restraint in thier words and deeds in order not to worsen the security situation of the country.

