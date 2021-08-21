Breaking: Nigeria wins another gold at World U-20 Athletics Championship in Kenya (VIDEO) August 21, 2021 Editor Breaking News, Sports, Top Stories 0 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Blueprint Newspaper (@blueprintnigeria)Nigeria’s Imaobong Uko a while ago on Saturday won Gold medal for in the 400 metres women final in the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championship in Nairobi, Kenya with a time of 51.55 Sec.The victory is her new personal career best.Nigerian quartet had few days ago won first gold medal for the country in the 4x400m mixed relay.Share this:TelegramWhatsAppMorePrintShare on TumblrPocketTweetRelated You searched: Champion, championship, Medal, Niger, SEC, victory, WomenChampionchampionshipMedalNigerSECvictoryWomen