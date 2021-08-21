Breaking: Nigeria wins another gold at World U-20 Athletics Championship in Kenya (VIDEO)

Nigeria’s Imaobong Uko a while ago on Saturday won Gold medal for in the 400 metres women final in the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championship in Nairobi, with a time of 51.55 Sec.

The victory is her new personal career best.

Nigerian quartet had few days ago won first gold medal for the country in the 4x400m mixed relay.

