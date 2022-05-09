Breaking: Nigerian students to remain idle as ASUU extends strike

Nigerian students will still remain with outside school after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday announced extension of its strike for another three months.

This is after its earlier 90 days warning strike ended on Sunday May 8, 2022.

On monday morning, after its National Executive Council meeting at University of Abuja, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said in a statement that the strike extension was to give the federal government enough time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues that led to the strike that has lasted 12 weeks.

The ongoing strike was triggered after the government, according to ASUU failed to abide by earlier decisions with University lecturers.

ASUU had embarked on about one year strike between 2020 and 2021.

