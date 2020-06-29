Breaking: Nigerians await another Covid-19 directives as Boss-led PTF briefs Buhari

Any moment from Monday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari will announce to Nigerians fresh measures in the ongoing fight against coronavirus in Nigeria.

The President is expected to personal reel out new guidelines or direct members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to do so.

This latest development is coming moments after Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha led other PTF members to brief Buhari on recent happenings as well as their activities on Covid-19.

Both airports and inter-state roads are yet to be thrown open for public use since lockdown was annonuced over three months ago.

Also, schools have been shut down for over three months.

