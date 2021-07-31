Breaking: Nigeria’s Adogoke, Itsekiri hit 2020 Olympics 100m semi-final race

Nigerian sprinters, Enoch Adegoke and Usheoritse Itsekiri, have made it to the semi-final of the men’s 100 meters race at the ongoing 2020 Olympic games.

In another development, Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru was disqaulified from men’s 100m at the same category.

Oduduru was disqualifed over a fasle start at his heat.

Great Britain’s Reece Prescod was first to have a false start in heat 5 but was pardoned as the officials ruled.

At the next try, Oduduru started falsely and the officials ruled for disqualification.

That ends Oduduru’s journey in the 100m at the Tokyo Olymoics.