Nigeria has continued to witness upsurge in the daily record of coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of Friday’s compilation, the country recorded 667 cases across 23 states.

State by state breakdown are as follows;



Lagos-281

Abia-48

Oyo-45

FCT-38

Ogun-37

Enugu-31

Ondo-23

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Delta-18

Rivers-18

Bayelsa-17

Akwa Ibom-17

Kaduna-14

Kano-12

Bauchi-9

Gombe-4

Osun-3

Benue-3



Nasarawa-3

Kwara-3

Ekiti-2

Borno-1