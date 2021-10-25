Breaking: Nigeria’s digital currency, e-Naira, launched (PICTURES)

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally launched the much-talked Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) digital currency, the e-Naira.

While launching the digital currency, at the State House, Abuja, Monday afternoon, the president commended the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for his efforts towards ensuring a more efficient payment system in the country.

In his address, Mr. Emefiele announced a new financial instrument titled “The 100 for 100 PPP – Policy on Production and Productivity,” to reduce the nation’s overdependence on imports.

According to the governor, the instrument, “will be anchored in our Development Finance Department under my direct supervision.









