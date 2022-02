Nigeria’s D’Tigress kept their 2022 Fiba Women’s Basketball World Cup hopes alive after the team surprisingly defeated 5th globally-placed French side 67-65 at the ongoing qualifiers in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

D’Tigress, Nigeria’s female team are currently ranked 15th in the dworld and number one in Africa.

They will battle Mali in their game in the qualifier series. The Nigerian side are now second behind China.

