Nigeria’s U17 women team, Flamingos, on Saturday evening beat their Ethiopian counterparts to qualify for 2022 FIFA U17 women World Cup.

The coach Bankole Olowokere-led National team played a goalless draw with the Ethiopians in the return leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The first leg had ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.

