Breaking: Nigeria’s former Attorney General is dead

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola, has passed on in the early hours of Sunday April 9, aged 89.

He was reported to have died at a Lagos hospital.

“Asalamaleikun, with very deep heart and Gratitude to Almighty Allah. Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight”, the message announcing his death reads

Meanwhile, the remains of Prince Ajibola, founder, Crescent University will be committed to mother earth by 4.00pm same day, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The burial activity holds at Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) Isale Apata, Olorunsogo, off Abiola way, Abeokuta.

