Breaking: Nigeria’s inflation hits 12.82%

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.82 percent (year-on-year) in July 2020.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its CPI and Inflation report, the figure is 0.26 percent points higher than the rate recorded in June 2020 (12.56) percent.

The report noted that increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.25 percent in July 2020. This is 0.04 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in June 2020 (1.21) percent.

