Breaking: Nigeria’s inflation soars to 21.91%

In February 2023, the headline inflation rate rose to 21.91% compared to January 2023 headline inflation rate which was 21.82%.



This represents a 0.09 percentage points increase when compared to January 2023 headline inflation rate.



Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.21 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in February 2022, which was 15.70 per cent.



According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Consumer Price Index report, the increase was reflected in the prices of fuel, bread, cereals, potatoes, yam, vegetables and meat among others.

