Breaking: Nigeria’s Usman punches down Masvidal, retains UFC welterweight belt

July 12, 2020




Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman dubbed as the Nigerian Nightmare has just defeated America’s Jorge Masvidal unanimously and retained welterweight belt in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Sunday morning.

The clash happened at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 in a keenly contested fight.

Usman who the first two rounds but Masvidal took the third.

At the end, all judges unanimously gave the fight to Usman, who has remained undefeated in the category.

Usman proved a magnanimous champion after the fight as he was seen having a friendly discussion with his challenger despite the hostility before the fight.

