Breaking: NJC recommends 64 for appointment as Judges

December 17, 2021 Editor Breaking News, Judiciary, Top Stories 0

Up to 64 persons have been recommended to appointed Judges by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye on Friday December 17, 2021.

Details loading…

You searched: ,