Breaking: Nketiah, Willock find net as Arsenal beat Saints, return to winning style

Mikel Arteta got a response from Arsenal as they bounced back from successive Premier League defeats with a somewhat improved performance and 2-0 win at Southampton on Thursday.

Nketiah and Willock were the goalscorers for the gunners.

Nketiah forced a calamitous error from Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy midway through the first half, charging down his pass before converting his fourth Gunners goal of the season into the unguarded net.

Arsenal controlled the first period but were indebted to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who prevented Shane Long from earning Southampton a point in an improved second-half performance.

But the Saints’ hopes were dashed by last-man Jack Stephens’ late red for a foul on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with substitute Willock adding the second from the subsequent passage of play three minutes from time.

Mikel Arteta’s first away league win since taking charge lifts the Gunners up to ninth in the table, eight points off fourth-place Chelsea and six ahead of Southampton, who remain 14th.

