The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to embark on a nationwide protest on Wednesday over the alleged attempts by some elements at the National Assembly to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

The NLC made this known in a statement Tuesday.

The union stated that the mobilization will start from the Unity Fountain Abuja at 7:30 am to the National Assembly complex.

Details later…

