[Breaking] Nnamdi Kanu: Absence of heavy security as DSS, armed policemen desert court (VIDEO)

By Kehinde Osasona

Abuja

The much touted unscheduled appearances of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, may not hold afterall as the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave no indication.

Blueprint Correspondent who is on ground could not sight the usual presence of armed policemen and the Department of State Security (DSS) operatives that always preceded Kanu’s visit.

Newsmen from different media houses who came to monitor the proceedings left disappointed, while others were seen discussing the developments in hush tones.

Kanu, it would be recalled is facing a treasonable and alleged terrorism charges before Justice Binta Nyako.

As at the time of filing this report, Blueprint crew has visited Justice Nyako’s court to see whether the application would be argued afterall.

Although, Blueprint is yet to sight any of Kanu’s lawyer as at 7:54 am.

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.