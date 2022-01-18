Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu engages Ozekhome as lead counsel, storms court room ahead of fresh arraignment (VIDEO)

Kehinde Osasona

Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu storm the courtroom of the federal high court in Abuja at about 10am in preparation for his fresh a arraignment on a 15 count fresh terrorism charges.

Kanu who was welcomed into the court room by four members of his family exchanged pleasantries with his lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN before heading to his seat.

Shortly after, the trial Justice Binta Nyako entered the court and proceeding has started.

Now, Kanu has entered the dock for his plea to be taken.

Shuaib Labaran is the leading prosecution while Ozekhome is leading defense.