[Breaking] Nnamdi Kanu: We have been instructed to bar Journalists from Court – DSS

Journalists who arrived the federal high court on Wednesday November 10, 2021, date of an adjourned hearing on the trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, have been shut out by Department of State Services (DSS).

One of the DSS operatives told Journalists, “We are working on instruction. We can’t let you people in.”

Some lawyers, former governor of Anambra, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Igbo monarch that arrived the court around 7am, were also turned back.

The embattled IPOB leader had file an application challenging the federal government over the treasonable felony charges against him.

Kanu, who was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, is facing a seven-count amended treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Details coming…