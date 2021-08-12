Breaking: NNPP drags APC to court, seeks disqualification from FCT poll

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Federal High Court Abuja, asking that the ruling party be disqualified from contesting the forthcoming chairmanship position election in the Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC), slated for February 12, 2022.

In the originating summons pasted at the main entrance of the APC national secretariat Thursday in Abuja, dated 28th July, 2021 with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/514/2021, joined Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Kashimu Ikwa and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state as defendants.

The opposition party said the Caretaker Committee set up by the APC upon the dissolution of the elected National Working Committee by the National Executive Committee on 25th June 2020 has no lawful powers to administer the affairs of the party.

According to the suit the emergence of governor Mai Mala Buni, as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, “is void ab initio and no action ca be founded on it.”

The NNPP said the APC National Chairman and National Secretary did not sign the written request submitted to the 1st defendant (INEC) to obtain the access code for nomination forms from it on the date stipulated in the time table and schedule of activities for the February 12, 2022, Abuja Municipal Council Chairmanship position election.

“Also the National Chairman and National Secretary of the 2nd Defendant did not also sign the covering letter forwarding the nomination form of the 3rd Defendant to the 1st Defendant.”

The suit, however declared “that the 4th Defendant lacks the legal competence to submit notices of nomination of candidates to the 1st Defendant being the Governor of Yobe State and all such notices submitted by the 4th Defendant are null and void by virtue of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

The opposition party, however, seeking order “directing the 1st Defendant not to include the 2nd Defendant in the ballot for the February 12, 2022, Abuja Municipal Council Chairmanship position election as the receipt by the 1st Defendant of the submission of the name of the 3rd Defendant by the 2nd Defendant as a candidate for the said election and the action of short listing the said name preparatory to including him as a candidate in the said election is inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act and extant guidelines and regulations made there under for the selection of candidates for the said election.

“A perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant from interfacing with the 2nd and 3rd Defendants as a party and candidate for the February 12, 2022 Abuja Municipal Area Council Chairmanship Position Election.

“A Perpetual injunction restraining the 1″ Defendant from placing the 2nd Defendant in the ballot for the said election as the candidacy of the 2nd Defendant is null and void.”