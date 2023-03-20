Breaking: NNPP’s Abba Yusuf wins Kano governorship election, Ganduje imposes curfew

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Saturday March 18, 2023 election, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been declared winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.



Yusuf polled a total of 1,019,602 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes.

Meanwhile, Kano state government has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew.

In a statement issued by state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, Monday morning, the decision was to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

