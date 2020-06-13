Breaking: No Lewandowski, yet Bayern draw closer to another Bundesliga title after another victory

Bayern Munich moved to within a win of the Bundesliga title as Leon Goretzka’s late strike earned a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Goretzka converted Benjamin Pavard’s cross on 86 minutes to secure a 10th consecutive win for Hansi Flick’s side. An 11th away at Werder Bremen on Tuesday will confirm Bayern as champions for the eighth successive season.

Bayern looked on course for a frustrating draw against a battling Monchengladbach, despite being gifted the opening goal on 26 minutes when goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s wayward pass was converted by 19-year-old Joshua Zirkzee.

With strikers Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller suspended, the leaders returned the favour before half-time when Pavard turned the ball into his own net, and they looked out of ideas as the clocked ticked down.

But Pavard made amends for his own goal with a brilliant cross in the closing stages that Goretzka dispatched to restore Bayern’s seven-point lead at the summit and on the brink of glory.

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.