Breaking: No negotiation, we ‘ll smash bandits, boko haram, others – FG

The federal government Thursday vowed to descend heavily on bandits, boko haram, kidnappers among others, and not negotiate with any criminal group.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), who who disclosed this during the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House in Abuja, said negotiating with the criminals would suggest weakness and incapacity on the part of government.

Monguno said the government would rather deploy all necessary forces to eliminate criminals.

