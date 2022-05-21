Breaking: Nonso Madueke wins 2022 CBN senior open tennis championship

Tennis star Nonso Madueke on Saturday became the winner of 2022 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) senior open tennis championship held inside the tennis court, package B of Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

Madueke who was seeded second for the 44th edition of the competition won the men singles after rival Henry Atseye retired due to injury in the final set of the final proceedings.

Before then, the first and second sets ended 6-3, 6-7 (10) respectively.

In the women singles, first seed Marylove Edward defeated second seed Anu Aiyegbesi 6-3, 6-4.

As at the time of filling this report, the winners of various categories of the tournament, both men and women were receiving their trophies.

