Breaking: Novak Djokovic to compete at Australian Open despite COVID-19 vaccine refusal

Novak Djokovic has revealed he has a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open despite refusing to reveal if he is vaccinated for coronavirus.

The Serbian world No 1 posted an image of him with his bags packed at the airport before his flight to Australia on Tuesday as he looks to claimed a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

A vaccination against the virus is mandatory for anyone working in the state of Victoria but medical exemptions are allowed.

Djokovic revealed his application for an exemption has been granted under protocols revealed by Tennis Australia last month.

Djokovic has repeatedly refused to say whether or not he is jabbed but he has previously voiced vaccine scepticism and has spoken out strongly about his belief that athletes should have the right to choose.

In December, Tennis Australia unveiled its Covid-19 vaccination protocols for this year’s tournament, including the process for stars seeking medical exemptions.

If an exemption is considered valid, the medical exemption will be submitted to the Australian Immunisation Register and the identity of the player seeking an exemption will not be known. However, Djokovic has waived his anonymity in this case.

