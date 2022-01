The death has been announced of the General Manager of Shooting stars Rasheed Balogun.

Confirming the latest development, the club also known as 3SC said Balogun died Thursday night after a protracted illness.

The club via its Twitter handle wrote, “We lost our General Manager. After a long battle with an undisclosed illness for months, Rasheed Balogun finally succumbed to death on Thursday night…

“What a sad Thursday to Oluyole Warriors fans across the world.”