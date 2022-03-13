Breaking: NPFL side, Lobi stars, sack coach Eddy Dombraye

At last, Lobi Stars have sacked coach Eddy Dombraye after not too impressive run at the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Dombraye leaves the Makurdi club he joined in 2021. He recorded five wins, four draws and nine losses.

Stars scored just 12 goals while conceding 21 in 18 games.

“Aftermath of the home defeat by Abia Warriors, the Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars FC has just announced the dissolution of the technical crew,” the club confirmed on social media.

The Pride of Benue will play their next league game against Rangers on 20th March with Eugene Agagbe.

He becomes the fourth NPFL casualty this season after MFM, Akwa United and Heartland coaches.