Breaking: NRC confirms terrorists’ attack on train along Abuja-Kaduna route

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation (NRC) Fidet Okhiria on Monday night confirmed reported detonation bombs on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train.

Okhiria while confirming the incident via a telephone call said he was yet to get more information concerning the incident.

According to sources, the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana.

One of the passengers who confirmed the incident in a telephone call said the attackers have surrounded the train, shooting sporadically.

“All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train.

“The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger,” said on of the panic-stricken passengers.