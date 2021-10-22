Breaking: NRC reopens Abuja-Kaduna train route 48 hours after ‘bandits attack’

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced reopening of Abuja-Kaduna route two days after a moving train was attacked by suspected bandits.

The attacks carried out between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning also destroyed some part of the rail tracks.

A reopening announcement by NRC on Friday evening read, “The Board and Management of the Nigerian railway corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers that Abuja – Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) resume tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd October, 2021 as follows, From, IDU, Abuja (AK3) at 0950am. From RIGASA, Kaduna (KA4) at 1035am. Subsequent trains services continue. NRC, once again sincerely apologises for the inconvenience.”

