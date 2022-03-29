Breaking: NRC shuts down train services along Abuja-Kaduna route, hours after terrorists’ attack

Hours after terrorists’ attack on Abuja-Kaduna railway, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended services along the route.

This was disclosed Tuesday morning via a press statement on NRC Twitter handle.

The statement reads, “Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended.

“Further Communication would be given in due course.”

Meanwhile, the NRC is yet to release information on the number of passengers injured or kidnapped in Mondays incidence at the time of this report.

According to sources, the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana.