Breaking: NSCDC CG Audi loses father

The father of Comptroller General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Alhaji Abubakar Audi, Magajin Gari Laminga, has died.

He died yesterday and will be buried in his hometown of Laminga today according to Islamic rites.



A statement released by the NSCDC spokesman Olusola Odumosu, said Alhaji Audi was a retired civil servant who worked in several capacities as a Bursar of the College of Education Akwanga and the Director of Finance and Account, Nasarawa Local Government to mention but a few.



He was Married and blessed with children, many grandchildren and great grand children among who are the Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi and Commandant General, NSCDC.

“ith a heavy heart but gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing on to glory of Alhaji Abubakar Audi, Magajin Gari Laminga, the father of Dr. Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Corps on 29th September 2021.



