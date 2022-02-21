Breaking: NSCDC loses 4 personnel to explosive device in Niger

A bomb explosion has rocked an operational vehicle of the Niger state Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) killing four personnel instantly while the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries during the blast.

The dead personnel were identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, Cheche Ahmed, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 11, Yunusa Mahmam, an Inspector of Corps, and BALA Abdullahi, a Corps Assistant 1.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Inspector Bala Adamu.



A statement released Monday in Abuja, by the Corps spokesman DCC Odumosu Olusola, said the injured driver had been rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Olusola said: “The explosion occured along Galadiman kogo axis in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State at the early hours of Monday morning involving some officers and men of NSCDC Niger Command attached to Shiroro HYDRO Power Station, Shiroro, Niger State on a routine patrol in the early hours of Monday morning when their patrol vehicle stepped on a buried land mine which exploded immediately killing all occupants except the driver who is currently in a very critical condition.

“The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni has commiserated with families of the deceased officers and men who paid the supreme price in service to the Nation and reassured residents of Niger of the Corp’s resolve and commitment to the security of lives and property of Nigerians without deterrence.”