The executive chairman of Nsukka local government area Patrick Omeje has been reported dead after he purportedly ill last week.

Nsukka is one of the council areas in Enugu state. Incidentally, the incumbent governor of the state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is from the area.

A top government official in the area who didn’t want his name mentioned said the shocking news has grounded activities.

Omeje was reelected as the chairman of the council earlier this year.

