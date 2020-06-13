Breaking: NWC approves Obaseki’s disqualification as Oshiomhole gives more reasons

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the National Working Committee (NWC) has reviewed the two reports of screening and appeal committees and noted with satisfaction that members of the committees were all together in their decisions.

Oshiomhole appreciated the two committes for what he called a “thorough job.”

He said the NWC has met and has taken the final decision over the report submitted by the two panels.

The three aspirants disqualified were governor Godwin Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Messrs Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

While presenting the report of the appeal committee, chairman of the panel, Abubakar Fari, said only one person approach the appeal committee.

While speaking with newsmen, the national chairman gave more reasons on why the governor was disqualified.

He specifically made refference to the refusal of Obaseki to inaugurate 14 lawmakers of the Edo state House of Assembly.

Details later…

Related

No tags for this post.