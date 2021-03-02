Breaking: Obasanjo, Saraki in close door meeting ahead 2023

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, are presently in a close door meeting at the former’s residence in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

Details of the meeting is still very sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

However, feelers revealed that the meeting is not unconnected with the rebuilding process in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It is believed that some power brokers within the party are seeking leadership from the former president as the party move to regain it’s ‘lost glory’ going into the 2023 general elections.

