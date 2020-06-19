Breaking: Obaseki faces PDP screening Saturday, party postpones primary election again in Edo

The (PDP) is set to screen Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who joined the party, and was granted waiver on Friday by the (NWC) to contest the party’s election.

Obaseki before joining the PDP was last week disqualified from contesting the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegations that there were discrepancies in some of the certificates he presented.

Blueprint gathered that the PDP which has formally received governor Obaseki, again shifted its primary election from June 23 to 25, 2020 to enable Obaseki appear before the Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda’s screening committee.

In a related development, the (NWC) of PDP has approved the continuation of the screening exercise by the screening committee. 

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), Friday evening, in Abuja.

The statement partly read, “the Committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in .

“Composition: Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Chairman), Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi (Member), Senator Mrs. Joy Emordi (Member), Hajiya Aishat Hasindu (Member) and Rt. Hon. Boyele Debekeme (Secretary).

“The exercise is scheduled to continue on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. Time is 10:00am prompt.”

