Breaking: Obaseki finally declares for PDP in Edo



Embbatled Governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has arrived the secretariat of the Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during which he is expected to declare his membership of the party.



The governor who arrived the secretariate at exactly 1.15PM what accompiened by large supporters amidst jubilantion from some members of the PDP.



The Edo governor, on Monday announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), three days after the party’s screening committee disqualified him from partaking in its primaries over issues bordering on academic qualification.



Besides, Obaseki has been embroiled in a protracted political battle with Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended national chairman of APC.



He is expected to contest the PDP governorship primaries billed for Tuesday.



Details soon…

