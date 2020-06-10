Breaking: Obaseki graduated from UI, registrar confirms



The Management of University of Ibadan Wednesday confirmed that the Edo state governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, graduated from the University.



University of Ibadan Management in a statement by the Registrar of the University, Mrs Olubunmi O Faluyi, stated that the Edo state governor studied Classics at the Premier University.



According to the statement, “Mr Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division,” it said.



The statement added, “records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

